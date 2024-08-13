Borr Drilling (BORR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $976 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 3.07. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

