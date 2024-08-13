Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 155.9% in July

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the July 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 501.5 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. 955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

