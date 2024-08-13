Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 155.9% in July

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the July 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 501.5 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. 955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $4.98.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
