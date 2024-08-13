Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCLI. StockNews.com started coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

