Braintrust (BTRST) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. Braintrust has a total market cap of $38.89 million and $77,203.91 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000098 BTC.
Braintrust Token Profile
Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Braintrust
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Braintrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Braintrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.