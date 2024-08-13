Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 358 ($4.57) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 259 ($3.31). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.
