Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Bridgewater Bancshares stock remained flat at $18.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.