Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance
Bridgewater Bancshares stock remained flat at $18.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $20.27.
Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile
