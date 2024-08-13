Brinker International (EAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $76.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.34.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

