Brinker International (EAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Brinker International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $76.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Brinker International news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Brinker International
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.
