Brokerages Set Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) PT at $18.59

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $20.06.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 32,250 shares of Bausch + Lomb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $505,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,346.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 343,772 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 478.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,706,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

