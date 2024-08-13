Brokerages Set Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target at $20.50

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on PR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PR

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PR opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847,358 shares during the last quarter. OnyxPoint Global Management LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,159,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Permian Resources by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after buying an additional 6,464,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Permian Resources by 480.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,924,000 after buying an additional 5,012,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.