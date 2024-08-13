Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc lessened its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,387 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned about 0.15% of Brookfield worth $105,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

BN stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,015. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $49.44.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

