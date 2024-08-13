Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BN

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN opened at $44.15 on Monday. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,903,000 after buying an additional 24,975,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after buying an additional 3,702,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,321,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at $111,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.