Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 9,978 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.66. 3,558,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,196. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.60. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $155.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 41.28%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

