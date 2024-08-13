Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after acquiring an additional 798,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $19.52. 21,199,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,530,195. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $139.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

