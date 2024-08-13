Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $121.18. 666,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

