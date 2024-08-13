Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,686,139,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,922,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,371 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $172.37. 3,894,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,716. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $184.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

