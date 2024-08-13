Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 110,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 0.9% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,455,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,136. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $32.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

