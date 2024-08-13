Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 19,855 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 346.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.60. 14,439,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,698,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

