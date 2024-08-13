Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,814 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 57.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $171.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $256.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

