Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 7,579 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 194.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $545.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $546.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.59. The company has a market capitalization of $470.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.