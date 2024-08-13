Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $82.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

