Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 36,753 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMXC stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. 2,155,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,664. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.