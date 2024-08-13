Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Takes $2.03 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 699,864 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,213,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 189,704 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,234,000. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,511,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

IXN traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $78.88. 348,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,623. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

