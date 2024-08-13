Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Raised to “Buy” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $279.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $257.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.27.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $257.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.77. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $263.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

