Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Down 87.1% in July

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BUKS remained flat at $0.93 on Tuesday. 2,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Butler National has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

