Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$75.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.50.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.6 %

CM traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$70.08. 429,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,318. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$71.77.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.11 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. In other news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.