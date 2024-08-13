Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the July 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Canacol Energy Stock Performance
CNNEF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. 15,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,265. The company has a market cap of $110.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.
About Canacol Energy
