Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the July 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

CNNEF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. 15,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,265. The company has a market cap of $110.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

