Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLP. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.