Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLP. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $481.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

