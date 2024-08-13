Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the July 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Capgemini Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CGEMY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.41. 119,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. Capgemini has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $49.70.
About Capgemini
