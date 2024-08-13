Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the July 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capgemini Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CGEMY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.41. 119,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. Capgemini has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $49.70.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

