Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,740 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 773.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 43,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,629. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.18.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

