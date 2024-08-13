Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance
Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $64.64 and a 12 month high of $134.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.68.
About Carl Zeiss Meditec
