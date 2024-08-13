Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $64.64 and a 12 month high of $134.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.68.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

