Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the July 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,562,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carrefour Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRRFY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,819. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

