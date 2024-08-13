Casper Price Hits $0.0144 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $175.44 million and $3.34 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,819,367,554 coins and its circulating supply is 12,220,125,499 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,818,043,142 with 12,218,862,996 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01425107 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,346,417.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

