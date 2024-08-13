Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Carmen Jeffrey Del Sells 36,058 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,836.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carmen Jeffrey Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87.

CPRX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,329. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

