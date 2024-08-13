Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.13.

NYSE CE traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,959. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.53.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

