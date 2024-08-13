Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.25. 63,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 271,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CELC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Celcuity Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 9.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Celcuity by 78.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in Celcuity by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Stories

