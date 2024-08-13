Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLLS. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cellectis Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CLLS opened at $2.04 on Friday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 529.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

