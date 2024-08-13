Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by M&G Plc

M&G Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,496,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 82,840 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.19% of Cenovus Energy worth $69,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 80.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 6,102,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,235,913. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

