CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

CenterPoint Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNP

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.