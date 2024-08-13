Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

Shares of CAMLF stock remained flat at $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

