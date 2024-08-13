Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.26, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million.
Cepton Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CPTN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. 116,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $48.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.07. Cepton has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $7.21.
Cepton Company Profile
