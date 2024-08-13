Chainbing (CBG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $59.63 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Chainbing token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $59.63 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

