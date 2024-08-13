Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Update

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the July 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Charlie's Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHUC remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,219. Charlie’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Charlie's Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

