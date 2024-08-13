Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$418.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$437.40 million.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
