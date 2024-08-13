Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,026. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $265.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

