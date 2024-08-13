Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJETGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 246.5% from the July 15th total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 17.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:CJET opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. Chijet Motor has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $2,691.00.

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

