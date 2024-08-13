Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Update

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYCY remained flat at $1.53 during midday trading on Monday. Chiyoda has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $398.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of -0.24.

Get Chiyoda alerts:

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter. Chiyoda had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 60.57%.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.