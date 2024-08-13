Chorus Aviation (CHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Chorus Aviation to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

TSE:CHR opened at C$2.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$485.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$1.99 and a 1-year high of C$3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHR shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.27.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

