CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

CHS Price Performance

CHS stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. CHS has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

