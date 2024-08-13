Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $268.69. 443,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,728. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $277.91. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CB

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,845 shares of company stock worth $3,404,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.