Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

NYSE CIEN opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92. Ciena has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,601.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $769,636. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 339.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

